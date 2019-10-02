× Suspect in Custody in Polk County Break-In, Domestic Assault

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say broke into a home and assaulted a woman inside.

Ronald Shelburg, 44, is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and domestic assault with a weapon.

Officials say Shelburg broke into a home in the 4200 block of Northeast 27th Street in Des Moines just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. The woman inside said Shelburg forced his way into her home and assaulted her.

Shelburg was arrested on Tuesday night.