Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Coming to Iowa City on Friday

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager credited with starting the international climate strike movement, is coming to Iowa this week.

Thunberg tweeted on Wednesday that she will be in Iowa City on Friday to take part in a climate strike. “This Friday I’m happy to say that I’ll join the climate strike in Iowa City!” she shared on social media along with a post from the page ‘Student Climate Strike Iowa City.’

Thunberg staged her first climate strike in August 2018, sitting alone outside the Swedish parliament building to protest inaction on addressing climate change. Last month millions of students walked out of class around the globe and here in Iowa, following in her footsteps.

Last week Thunberg addressed the United Nations during their summit on climate change.

The Friday event is planned for Noon on the Ped Mall in the middle of campus town in Iowa City.