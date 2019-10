Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Tiffany Allison is an outspoken victim of dating violence and an advocate for domestic abuse victims across Iowa.

Allison says she is concerned that Iowans using dating apps aren't considering their safety. Dating apps don't require background checks and many companies don't have policies concerning banning domestic abusers or requiring transparency in user information.

Allison joined the Channel 13 News at 4pm to talk about "safe swiping" in dating apps.