Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN METER, Iowa -- An Iowa veteran who passed away in September with no family in the the state still had a full crowd at his memorial ceremony today.

74-year-old Larry Robinson passed away at the VA Hospital in Marshalltown last month. Robinson had no living family in the state of Iowa. However there was a crowd of dozens, including the Patriot Guard riders, on hand as his remains were inurned on Thursday.

Robinson served four years in the Navy back in the 1960's.