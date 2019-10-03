× Former West Des Moines Businessman Guilty on of All Charges in Hidden Camera Case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former West Des Moines business owner could spend more than 30 years in prison for recording underage girls in the restroom at his store on a hidden camera.

A jury convicted Robert Kuhn on three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and three counts of Invasion of Privacy on Thursday. He faces up to 36 years in prison. He will be sentenced on November 14th.

Kuhn was accused of setting up a hidden camera in the restroom at Wayback Records in the Valley Junction district. He was arrested in December 2017 when an underage girl discovered the camera after Kuhn sent her to try on clothes in the restroom.

Kuhn went on trial for the first time in July 2019 but a mistrial was declared after Kuhn attempted suicide by walking into traffic on I-235. After his release from a metro hospital he was held in the Polk County Jail for the duration of his second trial.