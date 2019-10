Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY -- The Hawkeyes ran for 351 yards in a blowout win over Middle Tennessee. This weekend, the challenge gets tougher, with a trip to Michigan.

The running game is what Iowa hangs its hat on, and has been a big part of its 4-0 start. John Sears has more.

Iowa and Michigan kick off at 11:05 a.m. on Saturday at the Big House.