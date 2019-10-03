× Hy-Vee Releases More Details About Data Breach

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee now says malware was stealing customers credit and debit card information for more than seven months before it was detected in late July.

Hy-Vee announced in August that customer information, including credit and debit card numbers and expiration dates, had been compromised by a breach of their “point-of-sale” devices at gas stations, restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops. Payment systems at cash registers inside the store and pharmacies were not impacted.

On Thursday the company released new details on their investigation into the breach. Hy-Vee says malware began intercepting credit and debit card information on December 14th, 2018. The breach was stopped on July 29th, 2019 after the malware was discovered.

Hy-Vee has setup a special website to answer questions about the data breach. You can use the website to find out if your local Hy-Vee was affected.

Hy-Vee says it is in the process of sending letters or emails to customers.

Here is the complete statement released by Hy-Vee on Thursday: