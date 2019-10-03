× Iowa DNR Says Hundreds of Deer Dead Due to Virus

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says there is a virus that’s killing hundreds of deer right now and it’s concentrated in Warren County.

The DNR says Iowa is experiencing an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease or EHD.

As of late August, more than 400 deer have been found dead, but the DNR expects that number to increase as hunters begin heading out into the woods for the season and find more dead deer.

EHD is a virus spread by flies that causes high fever and organ issues.

Infected deer usually die within a few days.