Iowa Police Department Giving Trial Run to Gun-Mounted Cameras

HIAWATHA, Iowa — For years, the big new thing in law enforcement was body cameras.

An eastern Iowa police department is stepping it up a notch.

Hiawatha Police are experimenting with cameras mounted on the officers’ guns, underneath the barrel. The camera is automatic and will immediately start recording once the gun is pulled from its holster.

Each of the department’s 14 full-time officers will be equipped with the new tool, which will be used in addition to body-worn cameras.

“What this does is the weapons mounted camera, it puts the camera right out front to where there isn’t any obstruction. So, during a critical incident, the camera isn’t going to be blocked by forearms or you know the weapons itself,” said Hiawatha Police Chief Dennis Marks.

No tax dollars were used to purchase the cameras. The police chief said they were all paid for with money seized from a local drug bust.