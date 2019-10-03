× Man Suspected in 30 Des Moines Burglaries Arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man suspected in around 30 burglaries in Des Moines, dating back to April, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by police.

Back in August, Des Moines police said they were looking for Justus Flactiff in connection with several burglaries involving stolen bikes. They recovered more than a dozen of them from a homeless camp where Flactiff had been staying.

Sgt. Paul Parizek now says there were at least 10 warrants for Flactiff’s arrest before they were able to catch him Thursday. Police had been using surveillance to locate him and Thursday morning around 6:00 he was spotted in the area of the homeless camps near the SW 9th Viaduct. He was able to get away at that time.

Around 10:30 a.m. Flactiff was seen again and police continued to pursue him. He was taken into custody after noon in the woods south of SW 16th and MLK Parkway. Police had to use UTVs and ATVs to reach Flactiff because of the rough terrain.

The full list of charges Flactiff faces has not yet been released.