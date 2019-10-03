× Men in Iowa Are Four Times Likelier to Die By Suicide New Study Shows

DES MOINES, Iowa — Suicide was the most common cause of violent death in Iowa in 2017, and men were four times likelier to take their own lives than women.

The Iowa Department of Public Health released a report this week examining suicide statistics for 2017. The report found of 80.7% of suicide deaths in Iowa in 2017 were men. 19.3% were women. That disparity is slightly higher than the national average.

The report says of the 628 ‘violent deaths’ in Iowa in 2017, 460 of those were suicide. The suicide rate increased 1.8% in Iowa from the previous year.

The suicide rate was highest amongst Iowans aged 25-44 and 45-64 (32% each). Youth suicides (ages 10-24) accounted for 17% of suicide deaths.

If you need to talk to someone, help is available 24 hours per day at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Please call 1-800-273-8255.