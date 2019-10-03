× Murder Suspect’s Initial Appearance Delayed After He Became Irate Over Camera at Hearing

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The initial appearance for a man charged with murder in the death of a Fort Dodge pastor has been continued until Friday.

Joshua Pendleton had been scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning was there — but appeared to become upset over the presence of a camera. He points at the camera and becomes visibly angry, even pounding his fist on a nearby desk.

After being taken from the room, the judge proceeded with other cases while Pendleton met with his attorney.

After resuming the Pendleton case, the judge accepted a plan for the Public Defender’s Office in Nevada to represent Pendleton. A request was made for his initial hearing to be continued until the following day, which was granted by the judge.

Pendleton is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. The Fort Dodge Police Department says Pendleton assaulted 64-year-old Allen Henderson at the St. Paul Lutheran Church Wednesday afternoon. Henderson, who was the pastor at the church, died from his injuries.

Police have not released any information about a possible motive in the case.

Pastor Henderson had served as a chaplain for the Fort Dodge Police Department, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Dodge Fire Department, and the local Iowa State Patrol district.