New Speaker of the Iowa House to Be Chosen Next Week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa House Republicans will meet next week to name a replacement for Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer.

On Monday Upmeyer announced she was stepping down as Speaker before the start of the 2020 legislative session. She will continue to serve as a State Representative for the 2020 session before retiring from the legislature.

House Republicans announced on Thursday that a leadership vote will be held on Monday, October 7th at the State Capitol in the morning.