Volunteers Scrub Headstones at Woodland Cemetery

DES MOINES, Iowa – A historic cemetery in Des Moines is getting a much-needed clean up thanks to the help of volunteers.

Many of the older headstones at Woodland Cemetery were covered with moss and gunk, so volunteers jumped into action, to scrub them by hand.

The Department of Parks and Recreation says there’s still more work to be done though.

You can sign up to help with this project, or others, through the city’s website.