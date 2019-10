Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL - The top 10 showdown bet ween Centennial and SE Polk lived up to the hype. Jaguars beat the Rams in walk-off fashion, 20-17 thanks to a Connor Page 30 yard field goal as time expired.

Centennial improves to 5-1 and takes control of the district. SE Polk falls to 4-2.

John Sears caught up with Connor Page, and Centennial QB Hayes Gibson after the game.