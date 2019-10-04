Chief Justice Mark Cady Apologizes to Iowans for Contracted Courthouse Burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An Iowa Senate hearing into the recent attempted burglaries of Iowa courthouses by a security contractor began with an apology from the head of Iowa's Judicial Branch.

The Senate Government Oversight Committee is meeting to discuss the planned break-ins of courthouse by a security firm hired to test the strength of court system security statewide. Two of the firms employees, Justin Wynn and Gary DeMercurio, were arrested as they tried to break in to the Dallas County courthouse. Both men were also recorded attempting to break into the Polk County courthouse as well.

Wynn and DeMercurio both are facing charges of Third Degree Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools in Dallas County.

Friday's hearing opened with a lengthy apology from Chief Justice Mark Cady. Cady asked lawmakers and Iowans to judge the court system not for its role in approving the courthouse burglaries but instead for the steps he will take to correct the problem.