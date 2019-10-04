Construction Underway on New Intramural Fields at Iowa State University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- There is a lot of hype surrounding the construction around Jack Trice Stadium, the new north end zone, Reiman Gardens, and now this proposed mega project… but first things first… they already have a major construction project going on at the Southeast Recreation Complex.

This is a $10 million project that will primarily be used for intramural and sports club programs.

The complex is entirely paid for by student tuition. Since students do not have to pay any additional fees to sign up for intramural sports, this new complex is not adding extra expenses for students.

The complex will host a variety of sports including flag football, softball, soccer, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee and it will include a couple new sand volleyball courts.

These fields will all be lit by new lighting, so games can be played later in the night.

“Certainly having University Boulevard lit up at night, especially during football games and other opportunities is also a great recruitment because parents and families and students can see that prior to coming is they have a great opportunity for engagement," Iowa State University Director of Recreation Services Michael Giles Jr. said.

And there is no doubt that this area of campus is prone to flooding, there is a new field irrigation system as well as natural grass to combat flooding.

“The beauty of it being that we are going backwards still with natural grass, when it does flood, which it certainly will, the grass will have the capacity to grow its way back and so the way we’ve designed it, there will be minimal impact during a flooding time," Giles said.

Iowa State University said participating in intramural sports is a way some students become a part of a community while at college and that helps with retention rates. Right now, intramurals are held at the newly renovated fields east of the Maple Willow Larch dorms. Many of the games will transition to the new Southeast complex when it opens in the fall of 2020.