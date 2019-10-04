× Cyclone and Panther Fans May Be Searching for Parking Saturday Due to Rain

IOWA — Both Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa are closing grass parking lots near their football stadiums on Saturday thanks to a week of heavy rain.

ISU announced on Thursday that the grass parking lots around MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium will be closed on Saturday. After a week of rain showers more rain is in the forecast for Saturday. The Cyclones welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Ames for an 11:00 am kickoff.

Fans with ‘G7 parking passes’ will be directed to the paved Vet Med parking lots. No public parking will be allowed in those lots. Fans are urged to park at the Memorial Union ramp or the Gerdin Business Building.

UNI announced on Friday that it is closing its grass parking lots near the UNI-Dome. The Panthers welcome Youngstown State to Cedar Falls on Saturday. That game is scheduled for a 4:00 pm kickoff.