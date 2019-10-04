× Initial Appearance Friday for Suspect in Fort Dodge Reverend’s Murder

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The man charged with killing a Fort Dodge reverend will head back to court Friday morning.

Joshua Pendleton’s hearing was delayed Thursday because of a violent outburst. Before the hearing began, he appeared to become agitated over the presence of a camera.

Video shows him visually angry, pounding his hand on a nearby desk and yelling at a deputy in the room with him.

Pendleton was escorted out of the room and given the chance to speak to an attorney. Later, the judge assigned the Public Defender’s Office in Nevada to represent him and continued his initial appearance to Friday morning.

Pendleton faces charges of first-degree murder and robbery after Reverend Al Henderson was found unconscious from an assault outside of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge late Wednesday afternoon.

Henderson later died of his injuries.

Criminal complaints in the case reveal police discovered surveillance video that shows Pendleton trying to break into the church. It also says while officers were questioning Pendleton he admitted to being involved in an altercation with Henderson and that he took the reverend’s cell phone.

Pendleton’s initial appearance is now scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Friday.