Teen Activist Greta Thunberg Joins Climate Strike in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Teen activist Greta Thunberg was in Iowa Friday to take part in a climate strike.

The 16-year-old from Sweden joined students and activists at a rally in Iowa City calling for a climate accord between the city and the University of Iowa. The accord calls for the university and the city to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. Thunberg also pressed the crowd to urge leaders to learn and understand the science behind climate change.

Thunberg drew international attention at last week's United Nations General Assembly when she criticized world leaders for not taking climate change seriously.

“As we all know, the UN Climate Action Summit was a failure. That was unfortunately what we had expected. To stand behind and see the science is still too uncomfortable for them. And that needs to change,” said Thunberg.

Activists also urged the university to shut down its coal power plant.