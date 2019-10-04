× Vice President Mike Pence Coming to Iowa Next Week

IOWA — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to central Iowa next week, according to a schedule released by Governor Reynolds’ office on Friday.

Governor Reynolds is scheduled to welcome Pence to an event at Manning Farms in Waukee on Wednesday. The event, which is labeled as “USMCA focused” will begin at 2:45pm.

Pence’s visit will come less than a week after the Trump EPA released a plan to consider ways to uphold the RFS laws in the future. Pence has been criss-crossing the country urging Americans to pressure Democratic members of Congress to ratify the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement into law for the last year.

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg will be in the White House to start the week. He is scheduled to be in attendance for the signing of the US-Japan Agreement trade deal.