Waukee Police Searching for Missing Teen

WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Trey Stutzman, 14, was last seen Wedneday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 p.m.

Trey is 5’9″ tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and orthodontic braces.

He was last seen wearing gray Nike shoes and a red backpack and has olive green rain gear.

If you have information on Trey’s whereabouts, call 515-222-3321.

Police do not suspect foul play.