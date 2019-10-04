× Weekend Construction to Close Urban Loop I-35/80 Exits

URBANDALE, Iowa — Starting Friday night some of the exits on the Urban Loop, also known as Rider Corner, will be closing for the weekend.

Crews will be replacing pavement along westbound Highway 141 north of Interstate 80-35 in Urbandale. Westbound 141 will be reduced to one lane between the interstate and 37th Street in Grimes.

Traffic will be detoured to the Northwest 100th Street exits and then onto Plum Drive.

Closures begin at 8:00 p.m. and crews expect to re-open the entrance ramps by 6:00 a.m. Monday morning as long as there aren’t delays due to weather.