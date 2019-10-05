× Brock Purdy Leads Iowa State to 49-24 Win Over TCU

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State bounced back from last week’s defeat with a win over TCU on Saturday.

The Cyclone offense had a big day, scoring six touchdowns in the 49-24 win.

Brock Purdy completed 19 of 24 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Cyclones in rushing with 102 yards and another two touchdowns. Johnnie Lang added 72 yards on 16 carries. Deshaunte Jones caught ten passes for 110 yards.

The win is Iowa State’s first conference victory of the season. The team lost its conference opener last weekend against Baylor. Iowa State improves to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12.

The Cyclones are at West Virginia on Oct. 12. That is a 3 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.