Mums are a stable of the fall season! They are in full bloom during the cooler months and are a beautiful color as the days get shorter. While many keep their mums in pots and planters, hardy mums can be planted and will bloom again in future years. Earl May's Mark Thoms have tips on how to plant mums and care for them so that they'll return year after year.
Gardening Tips: Planting and Caring for Mums
