High School Football Scores

Gardening Tips: Planting and Caring for Mums

Posted 9:44 am, October 5, 2019, by

Mums are a stable of the fall season! They are in full bloom during the cooler months and are a beautiful color as the days get shorter. While many keep their mums in pots and planters, hardy mums can be planted and will bloom again in future years. Earl May's Mark Thoms have tips on how to plant mums and care for them so that they'll return year after year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.