Iowa Loses Top-25 Matchup Against Michigan 10-3

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Turnovers and penalties kept #14 Iowa from pulling out the victory against #19 Michigan on Saturday. The Hawkeyes lost a defensive battle in Michigan 10-3.

Iowa allowed eight sacks, had eight penalties and four total turnovers in the game.

Nate Stanley completed 22 of 41 passes for 261 yards but threw three interceptions.

Iowa’s Tyler Goodson caught five passes for 62 yards. Toren Young led Iowa in rushing with just 40 yards.

Keith Duncan’s 22-yard field goal in the second quarter was the only score for the Hawkeyes.

The loss is Iowa’s first of the season. The team is now 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten.

Iowa plays at home against Penn State on Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.