Iowans Compete Strongly at IAAF World Championships in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar — A trio of Iowans placed well Saturday at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Qatar.

The strong showings were highlighted by Shelby Houlihan’s record-setting performance.

Houlihan, a Sioux City native, finished fourth place in the women’s final of the 1,500 meter run and set the new American record with a time of 3:54.99. In the same race, Webster City native Jenny Simpson finished eighth place in 3:58.42.

Dowling Catholic graduate Karissa Schweizer competed in the 5,000 meter run final Saturday. Schweizer stuck with the lead pack for half the race but eventually fell back to finish in ninth place. Her time of 14:45.18 moved her up to #5 on the all-time U.S. list. The American women’s 5,000 meter record is held by Houlihan.

Other Iowa connections at the World Championships:

Former University of Iowa sprinter Brittany Brown ran 22.22 to place second in the women’s 200 meter final.

Former Iowa State University distance runner Hillary Bor ran 8:09.33 to finish eighth place in the men’s 3,000 meter steeplechase final.

Stanley Kebenei, who ran at Iowa Central CC from 2011-13, finished tenth place in the 3,000 meter steeplechase final.

Kenny Bednarek, who turned professional after running at Indian Hills CC this past season, did not advance beyond the preliminary round of the men’s 200 meters after running 21.50.

Laulauga Tausaga, the 2019 NCAA discus champion from the University of Iowa, reached the women’s discus final but threw for no mark.

Former Iowa Central CC thrower Brian Williams competed in the men’s discus but did not reach the finals for the event.

University of Iowa sprinter Onal Mitchell is representing Trinidad and Tobago in the men’s 4×400 meter relay. Trinidad and Tobago ran 3:01.35 to qualify for Sunday’s final.