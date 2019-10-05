× Police Investigating Des Moines Man’s Death as Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old Des Moines man as a homicide.

Police found an injured man inside a residence in the 2900 block of E. Walnut Street while investigating the report of a dispute around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Medics took the man to MercyOne Hospital where he later died. His name has not yet been released.

Police said there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community related to this case.

The Des Moines Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit is investigating the scene for evidence.