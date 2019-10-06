Des Moines Man Running Chicago Marathon for Breast and Ovarian Cancer Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man who qualified for all three major US marathons is running the Chicago Marathon for a good cause.

Des Moines runner Alban Crook said the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 13 will be his 13th marathon.

Whether it is hot, cold, snowing or raining, Crook runs five times a week.

“The only time I really take off is during December through February,” Crook said.

Crook said instead of just running for himself, he decided to run for a cause called Bright Pink, which raises awareness of breast and ovarian cancer and promotes early detection and prevention.

“My grandma had breast cancer and we also had somebody in the family pass away from it and it’s the most common cancer in women. And then also since they work with ovarian cancer, ovarian cancer is hard to detect and that’s also very important to get earlier detection methods,” Crook said.

Crook is raising money for Bright Pink through the end of October, but that’s not all he is donating for a good cause.

“I’ve cut my hair in the past and I’ve donated my hair back in 2015. I’m going to be donating it again for Hair We Share,” Crook said.

Crook said he has been growing his hair out for four years because he knows just how important something as simple as hair is to those struggling with cancer.

“I know women identify themselves with long hair. It’s part of who they are and to be able to do that as well for women’s cancer really makes me feel like I’m doing a good thing,” Crook said.

If you want to donate to help Crook reach his goal, you can head over to his fundraising page.