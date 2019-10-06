× Des Moines Police: Man Held Woman Captive in Basement, Beat Her for Hours

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been arrested for allegedly holding a woman captive in a basement and beating her for several hours.

Matthew Sites, 39, is charged with domestic abuse assault, willful injury and false imprisonment.

Police said Sites was living at his father’s house in the 3200 block of SW 13th Street in Des Moines where it happened.

The woman told police Sites accused her of lying about something, so he held her captive during the night for eight hours and repeatedly assaulted her. She said Sites beat her with a baton-style flashlight and wooden rolling pin. She said he also strangled her until she passed out.

In the morning, Sites left the house and the woman was able to use the house phone to call for help. Police arrived to the residence and took her to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Based on the initial examination, she is expected to have fractures to her skull and other bones in her body. The officer observed she had severe bruising up and down her arms, two black eyes and other visible bruising on her face. According to the police report, an emergency room nurse said the woman’s injuries were the worst of its type she had ever seen.

Police could not initially locate Sites after he left the house that morning, but they eventually found and arrested him. He is being held in Polk County Jail on $21,000 bond.