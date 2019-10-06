× Hawkeyes Drop in AP Top 25 After Loss at Michigan

IOWA — Iowa dropped in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after a 10-3 loss at Michigan on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (4-1) fell three spots to no. 17 in the rankings.

Iowa’s offense was poor in the loss. Nate Stanley was sacked eight times and threw three interceptions. The Hawkeyes rushed for just one yard total. Iowa fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter, but the defense was strong after that, not allowing anymore points the rest of the game. Iowa’s only score came from a field goal in the second quarter.

Iowa plays at home against Penn State on Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

Iowa State received five votes in this week’s poll after a strong 49-24 win over TCU. The Cyclones (3-2) are at West Virginia on Oct. 12. That is a 3 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Here are the complete AP Top 25 rankings:

1 Alabama

2 Clemson

3 Georgia

3 Ohio State

5 LSU

6 Oklahoma

7 Florida

8 Wisconsin

9 Notre Dame

10 Penn State

11 Texas

12 Auburn

13 Oregon

14 Boise State

15 Utah

16 Michigan

17 Iowa

18 Arizona State

19 Wake Forest

20 Virginia

21 SMU

22 Baylor

23 Memphis

24 Texas A&M

25 Cincinnati