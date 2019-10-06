× Insiders 10/6/19: Miller-Meeks Running for Congress, Mayor Cownie Discusses Professional Soccer Stadium

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks is running again for Congress from Iowa’s 2nd congressional district. She explains why she thinks voters want her in Congress.

Iowa's 2nd congressional district leans to the left. Registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by 22,000. In light of that, Channel 13 Political Director Dave Price ask Miller-Meeks if she will be out there campaigning to re-elect President Donald Trump.

Des Moines property tax rates are among the highest in the metro. Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie says the recent one cent sales tax increase should help address that.

Cownie said he has some reservations about putting city funds into a plan to build a professional soccer stadium in Des Moines.

