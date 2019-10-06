Kamala Harris Hosts Town Hall at Iowa State University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris was in Ames Sunday night campaigning on Iowa State’s campus.

Harris has recently increased her campaign presence in Iowa with three additional events in the next seven days.

Harris came in fifth in the latest CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers. She has been losing some steam since she first announced her run for office back in January. Critics say it could be because she has still not given voters a clear campaign message.

Harris focused on one message in Ames. “Justice is on the ballot.” Students at ISU echoed the same sentiment when they were asked about her campaign message to voters.

“I think her main message has been prosecuting Trump and getting him out of office,” said senior Annaliessa Michelotti.

“I would say her campaign message right now is 'we can do better than this.' This being Donald Trump, and I think that’s pretty good,” said senior Benjamin Whittington.

Harris will be hosting another town hall Monday in Ankeny.