POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash overnight in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 7100 block of NW 6th Drive just after midnight. They found one person unresponsive and attempted life-saving measures. However, that person died at the scene. Deputies then located the other person on the motorcycle who had minor injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.