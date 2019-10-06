× Police Identify Des Moines Homicide Victim

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the victim of a homicide that happened early Saturday in Des Moines.

Police found 43-year-old James Moss Jr. injured inside a residence in the 2900 block of E. Walnut Street while investigating the report of a dispute around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The homeowner, who is the victim’s ex-wife, called police in fear of her safety. When authorities arrived and entered the home, they found Moss Jr. injured and immediately started life saving procedures. Medics took Moss Jr. to MercyOne Hospital where he later died.

“She (the homeowner) reported that there was a dispute going on inside the house. She was very, very frightened and she left the home. When the officers got there, they secured the area, they went inside to check the residence and they found the injured male inside,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Moss Jr. had been released from police custody just days prior to his death.

Police said there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community related to this case.

Police detectives identified two potential witnesses who may have relevant information to the investigation. According to police, Des Moines residents Nicky Beery, 39, and Sarah Hupp, 38, were at or near the scene of the homicide when it happened.

If you have any information regarding the current location of Beery or Hupp, contact a police detective at 515-283-4981 or the Des Moines Police Department Communication Center at 515-283-4811.

“I’m fairly confident that they know we’re looking for them,” said Parizek. “For one reason or another, it seems that they are certainly trying to avoid us. At this point, they are nothing more than witnesses and we just need to talk to them to figure out exactly what they know about this so that we can understand what happened inside that house.

Des Moines Police Department detectives continue to follow investigative leads, interview witnesses and examine evidence.