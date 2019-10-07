Charity Bowl Held in Memory of Altoona Teen Known for Inspiring Others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Kenzy Larson would have turned 18 this month. Instead, she will forever be 17 because of childhood cancer. She will be remembered for helping others with an upcoming charity bowl.

Kenzy was known for staying positive and serving as a role model, even during her darkest times. Dad Rodney Larson said, "She had osteosarcoma. She had a battle with cancer for roughly nine years. She lost her battle with cancer a little over a month ago.”

He added, “It`s hard. I`m not going to lie. It sucks. But, just day by day."

While Kenzy was going through treatment, friends, family and community members would host benefits. Last year, family and friends held a bowling tournament. Kenzy attended, and with a packed house, the event raised $13,000.

This year, they are continuing it in her honor. The First Annual Kenzy Larson Charity Bowl will take place at Bowlerama Lanes. This year, money raised will go to Tori's Angels, which is a foundation that helps families of kids with life-threatening conditions.

Jackie Wicks said, "What we pay for is all of their insurance deductibles, their copays. We also pay for mileage, meals. We pay for airfare, prosthetics, medication not covered by insurance. Any out of pocket expense they have to help get their children well, we handle for them."

The organization is one of many that helped Kenzy. And in their grief, her family wants to pay it forward. “She`ll be here in memory. She always looks out over us,” said Rodney.

The Kenzy Larson First Annual Charity Bowl is Sunday, Oct. 13. It starts at 10 a.m. at Bowlerama Lanes on Diehl Avenue. The tournament is full, but you can bid on silent auction items or buy “Kenzy Forever” bracelets. She would have turned 18 on Oct. 14.