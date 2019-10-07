× Pat Grassley Elected Speaker of the Iowa House

DES MOINES, Iowa — Pat Grassley will assume the gavel as Speaker of the House at the Iowa State Capitol at the start of the 2020 legislative session.

On Monday morning House Republicans chose the New Hartford lawmaker to succeed Linda Upmeyer as Speaker. Upmeyer announced last week that she would step down as Speaker before the 2020 session and would not run for re-election to the House in 2020.

Grassley has served in the Iowa House of Representatives since 2007. He is the grandson of US Senator Charles Grassley.

Representative Matt Windscitl of Missouri Valley was elected House Majority Leader, Representative John Willis of Spirit Lake was elected Speaker Pro Tem.