Pleasant Hill Restaurant Uses Pizza to Help Heal Dominic Reidburn’s Family

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- Central Iowa's love for pizza has found a way to help an east Des Moines family deal with the loss of a loved one.

Last week Briana Hofman, owner of the Pleasant Hill Breadeux Pizza, found out three of her six employees were close friends of Dominic Reidburn, who recently died in a car crash.

Last Wednesday and Thursday, Hofman informed customers she would donate 20 percent of her restaurant’s sales to the Reidburn family. Initially, she was nervous that the amount from those two days would end up insignificant to the family. She says the response from both Pleasant Hill and Des Moines customers was above and beyond her expectations.

"We stopped answering the phone both nights because we had tickets coming out of the printer and on the floor and online orders. It was madness. We kept the ovens full and we couldn’t go any faster. It was great to see that there was a teen around that impacted so many lives and people loved so much," she said.

Hofman says she was able to present the Reidburn family with over $1,000. She says the Breadeaux corporate office has also stepped in and agreed to match that amount.