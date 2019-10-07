× Teenage Passenger Killed in Weekend Motorcycle Accident

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a single vehicle motorcycle accident early Sunday morning, authorities say.

The girl was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by a 17-year-old boy. The bike crashed just after midnight on Sunday in the 7100 block of NW 6th Avenue. The teen driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, according the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the teenagers are not being released.

Authorities say speed may have contributed to the crash.