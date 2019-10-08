× Ankeny High School Student Identified as Teen Killed in Weekend Motorcycle Crash

ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny High School student has been identified as the teen who died in an early morning motorcycle crash Sunday.

The Ankeny Community School District released the following statement about the accident:

“It is a sad day at Ankeny High School as we grieve the death of one of our students, Jordan Leon, who died Sunday. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Jordan’s family and friends. The school is working closely with the family to ensure they are supported through this difficult time. We have counselors available for students and staff as we deal with the loss in our school family.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call about the crash in the 7100 block of NW 6th Drive came in at 12:09 a.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old male was operating the motorcycle at the time of the crash. The 17-year-old female passenger, identified by the school district as Leon, died at the scene of the accident.

The male suffered minor injuries. His name has not been released.

Investigators say they believe speed played a role in the crash.