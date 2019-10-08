Ankeny, Polk County Partner for New Community Center

ANKENY, Iowa – A new community center is coming to Ankeny.

The city and Polk County announced their partnership on Tuesday morning to build the center on the Ankeny City Campus next to the fire station headquarters.

Polk County will contribute $3.5 million toward the construction. Ankeny will be responsible for the rest of the project’s costs. Amy Baker, Communications Director for the City of Ankeny, says the preliminary estimate for the project’s total cost is $7-7.5 million. That will be finalized during the design phase.

The center will provide senior services through Polk County including daily meals, health screenings, and recreational opportunities.

The city of Ankeny will offer programming in the evenings and on weekends for people of all ages.

The two-story building will house a walking track with an open overlook to the first floor as well as other recreational facilities and equipment.

Construction is expected to begin in the early summer of 2020 and the center is slated to open in late 2021.