Des Moines Man Avoids Prison After Pleading Guilty to Vehicular Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A convicted sex offender with a long criminal history will again avoid prison time after taking a plea deal in a fatal car crash.

On Tuesday, Grant Uhe was sentenced to two years of probation and a ten-year suspended prison sentence for a felony charge of vehicular homicide by reckless driving.

Police say Uhe was driving over 75 mph in a 30-mph zone at the intersection of East 29th Street and Madison Avenue when he struck a car, killing 19-year-old Tyler Wilcox in April 2018.

Uhe must also the minimum fines, plus $150,000 in restitution to Wilcox's family.