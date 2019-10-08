Exit and Lane Closures Expected as Construction of Urban Loop Flyover Ramps Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Construction of the new flyover bridge in Urbandale is ramping up this week and will lead to some exit closures starting this Friday.

Friday at 8 p.m. the Highway 141 exits on both sides of I-35/80 will be closed for about ten days. Westbound traffic on Highway 141 will be reduced to one lane during that time.

“We are anticipating pretty good traffic backups along the corridor here and so we out of safety will close both the exit ramps from Interstate 35/80 to 141 to prevent any backups of traffic getting out on the interstate and creating a potentially unsafe situation,” Iowa DOT Resident Construction Engineer Benjamin Hucker said.

The flyover is part of a three-phase project between the City of Urbandale, the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

“That included, which has now been completed, the 100th Street interchange, which is open. It includes the flyover, which will redirect traffic on Highway 141, the half diamond on Meredith, which will have both exits off of the south going north and an entrance from the north going south off of Meredith,” Urbandale City Manager A.J. Johnson said.

The Iowa DOT said this flyover became necessary as the area grew and traffic started to back up.

“That loop over there sees a pretty high volume of traffic, and during the busiest times of the day, traffic can back up onto that and create a potentially unsafe situation along the interstate, so this flyover will allow traffic to safely exit the interstate and get up to 141 much more efficiently,” Hucker said.

Johnson said this infrastructure addition really opens up a lot of economic opportunities.

“We are celebrating our second year of branding this the Urban Loop and it’s more of an identifiable factor of this is where you can do business in Urbandale. This opens up hundreds of acres for commercial and industrial development within our community and it also complements our growth as we experience that going west for residential development,” Johnson said.

Hucker said right now Iowans can start to see more of the flyover take shape.

“At the present time, we are working on setting girders for the new bridge. Unit one is complete at the south end. Unit two they are working on getting complete within the next month. I would anticipate the unit two girders -- those are the tallest girders that span 141 and the interstate -- those should be complete and connected up within the next month or so,” Hucker said.