Former Iowa Running Back Derrick Mitchell Killed in Car Accident

Former Iowa running back Derrick Mitchell has died after being involved in a car accident last Friday. Mitchell was just 24 years old.

Mitchell, originally from St. Louis, Missouri, was a member of the Iowa football team from 2013-16.

“I think all of us are very sorry to hear about Derrick Mitchell,” said Iowa's head coach Kirk Ferentz. “Way too young for something like that to happen. Our feelings, certainly, and our condolences are with his entire family.”

Mitchell's best game was in 2015 when he rushed ten times for 79 yards and a touchdown against Northwestern.

Mitchell scored two touchdowns during Iowa's 2015-16 Rose Bowl season, helping the Hawkeyes to a 12-2 record that year. He added one more score the next year before transferring to Texas Tech.

Former Hawkeye athletes such as Peter Jok and Akrum Wadley recognized Mitchell on Twitter after learning of his death.

Man I can’t believe I just lost one of my best friends this young 🤦🏿‍♂️ Please cherish every moment with your love ones everyday, Life’s too short! I love u bro!!! 🙏🏿 Still in disbelief smh https://t.co/MSbNr7cgOJ — Peter Jok (@Jok_City14) October 8, 2019