Jackknifed Semi Caused Slowdown on I-35 Near Elkhart

ANKENY, Iowa – A jackknifed semi leaking diesel fuel caused some traffic problems on I-35 near Elkhart Tuesday morning, but the area is now clear.

The Iowa State Patrol says a northbound semi jackknifed around 4:45 a.m. at the Elkhart exit. The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash initially impacted the inside lanes of both northbound and southbound traffic, but around 6:42 a.m. only the left lane of northbound I-35 was blocked. The entire roadway was opened shortly after 7:00 a.m.

The Des Moines Fire Department’s HAZMAT team was on the scene to help clean up the fuel spill. Officials say about 150 gallons of diesel spilled on to the ramp.