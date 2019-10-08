× Man Injured in Early Morning Des Moines Stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was injured in a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Des Moines.

The victim was walking down the street near MLK Jr. Parkway and Atkins a little before 4:00 a.m. when a passerby called police, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

When officers arrived, the man told them he had been stabbed during a fight in the 1000 block of 21st Street.

Investigators found blood at that scene. Medics took the victim to Methodist Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Police have identified a suspect in the stabbing but say they’ve not made an arrest yet. No other information on the suspect has been released.