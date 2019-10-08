Money Stolen From Des Moines Thrift Shop Supporting Special Needs Animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are looking for those responsible for breaking into the Animal Lifeline Thrift Shop.

Plywood covers the door where the thief smashed into the thrift shop located on SW 9th Street. Workers said the thief stole the cash register drawer and the donation box, which was full of monetary gifts. The money from the thrift shop is used to help the special needs dogs and cats housed at the Animal Lifeline's shelter, which is a no-kill shelter. Workers said they are still finding bits of glass after two days of cleaning.

“Glass was everywhere. We`ve been sweeping it up from the middle of the parking lot to pretty much throughout the store because it tracks so easy on shoes, so we`ve been diligently cleaning and making sure it is still safe for our shoppers,” said Stacie Leinen, director of development at Animal Lifeline of Iowa.

The thrift store is making the most of the situation. It posted on Facebook: “‘Breaking’ news. Come shop and benefit special needs animals. You’ll make out like a ‘bandit’ with these deals."

Most items in the store are 50 percent off through Saturday.