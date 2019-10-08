× Pendleton Raises Opposition to Prosecutors Reviewing Body Cam Video in Murder Case

FORT DODGE, Iowa — There’s some disagreement about whether first responders’ recorded evidence can be reviewed in the murder case against Josh Pendleton.

Pendleton is charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the death of Reverend Al Henderson in Fort Dodge last week.

The state is applying for subpoenas for Webster County officers, firefighters, and jailers so it can review all body cameras, surveillance videos, and documentation related to the case.

Pendleton’s attorney is resisting the application, saying they weren’t consulted prior to the proposed orders being filed.

Pendleton has also filed a notice of intent to assert his constitutional rights, signaling his plans to remain silent and requesting no communication with law enforcement without his attorney present.

Pendleton is due back in court on Friday.