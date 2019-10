Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONDURANT, Iowa -- A Bondurant man faces serious charges after police said they found inappropriate images of children on his phone.

Kenneth Adams is charged with second-degree sex abuse and sex exploitation of a child.

The criminal complaint alleges that Adams performed a sex act on a child under the age of 12. Investigators said they also found numerous videos on his cell phone of minors.

Adams has bonded out of the Polk County Jail.