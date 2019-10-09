× Clive Police Seeking ‘Dangerous’ Theft and Fraud Suspect

CLIVE, Iowa — Police in Clive are searching for a man wanted on multiple counts of theft, credit card fraud, and identify theft.

Police say 36-year-old Damir Nuhanovic is dangerous and they are warning anyone who may come in contact with him to be cautious. The department posted to its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon in hopes of finding Nuhanovic.

If you have any information on Nuhanovic’s location you are asked to contact the Clive Police Department at 515-278-1312.